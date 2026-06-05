Perplexity AI launches computer cloud platform bundled with Max subscription

Perplexity's computer acts like digital team

Instead of juggling tons of apps or switching between different AIs, Computer acts like your digital team, picking the best AI for each job and keeping everything in sync.

Srinivas calls it "a step toward a future in which AI systems function less like standalone chatbots and more like a coordinated digital workforce."

It's a big leap for Perplexity as it goes from answering questions to actually getting stuff done for businesses.

Experts still say humans should oversee big decisions like finance or legal calls, but this could seriously change how teams get work done.