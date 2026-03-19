Perplexity's AI-driven Comet browser now available on iPhone

Perplexity has launched its AI-driven Comet browser for iPhones , expanding its assistant-style browsing experience to mobile. The app was originally set to launch on March 11, but there was a slight delay before it went live this week. With this launch, the company is taking another step toward making the browser an AI assistant.

Unique features What is Comet? Comet combines conventional browsing with AI-driven search and chat. Instead of switching between apps or tabs, users can use the integrated assistant to summarize pages, answer questions, organize tasks, and even assist with shopping or scheduling. Perplexity describes Comet as a "thinking partner," one that learns your work habits over time to keep things organized.

User experience The app offers context-aware interactions The iOS version of Comet focuses on context-aware interactions, pulling information directly from the page you're on. It offers summaries and helps you act on that information without leaving the browser environment. The app also aims to reduce clutter by managing tabs or helping users keep track of ideas and ongoing tasks.

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