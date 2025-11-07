Perplexity's Comet can now handle complex online tasks across tabs

Perplexity has announced a major update to its Comet Assistant, an AI tool designed to simplify online tasks. The revamped version can now handle complex tasks, work across multiple browser tabs, and interact with websites more effectively. The update is aimed at improving the assistant's performance in everyday web activities such as job searches, travel planning, and data entry.

Enhanced capabilities Multi-tab functionality The most notable improvement in the updated Comet Assistant is its ability to work across multiple tabs at once. This means it can extract information from one site and use it on another without requiring users to switch between pages. For example, it can now populate a spreadsheet with data collected from various sites, a task that previously required constant manual switching.

Improved efficiency Handling longer tasks The new Comet Assistant can now handle longer, multi-step tasks without giving up midway. In internal tests, it performed about 23% better than its predecessor. The assistant can also handle tasks like searching LinkedIn for specific job roles, comparing flight prices across several travel sites, or building a Google Sheet to track attendance or expenses.

Enhanced navigation Improved navigation and user control The updated Comet Assistant can now better understand and navigate complex websites, enabling it to understand more types of pages and complete web-based actions more accurately. The update also gives users more control over what Comet can access. Before taking any browser action, such as clicking a button or entering data, Comet now asks for permission from the user.