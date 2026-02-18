Perplexity ditches ads to boost user trust in AI answers
Perplexity, the AI search startup, has dropped ads to focus on building trust and switching to a subscription model.
Leaders say sponsored content can make users doubt the answers they get, so they're moving toward paid plans and business clients instead.
Standing out in the AI ad space
With OpenAI testing ad-supported AI and Google showing ads in its AI features, Perplexity wants to stand out by keeping things ad-free.
As one exec put it, "The challenge with ads is that a user would just start doubting everything..."
The company believes people are more likely to pay if they actually trust what they read.
Shifting focus to business clients and professionals
After briefly trying ads (phased out in late 2025), Perplexity now targets professionals like finance experts and doctors with a small sales team.
They're prioritizing loyal paying users over huge crowds but still offer limited free access for everyone else.