Perplexity introduces AI system that works on your computer 24/7

Perplexity AI has launched a new cloud-based system called "Personal Computer." The innovative product is designed to work continuously and perform tasks on behalf of users. It connects a dedicated device with Perplexity's AI platform, enabling it to work across files, apps, and online tools around the clock. "Personal Computer is an always on, local merge with Perplexity Computer that works for you 24/7," the company said in its announcement.

Functionality Digital proxy for users The Personal Computer operates as a digital proxy for the user. It can comprehend a task, switch between tools, and keep work moving without constant supervision. The system builds on Perplexity Computer, an earlier AI agent platform that combines search capabilities, multiple AI models, and internet access to complete tasks. By connecting this platform to a dedicated device and local files, the AI can work across both personal data and online information seamlessly.

Security measures System operates in secure environment with safeguards Users can remotely access and control the system from different devices while the dedicated Mac mini continues running tasks in the background. Perplexity has assured that the system operates in a secure environment with safeguards. Sensitive actions require user approval, and each session creates an audit trail that records what the AI does. It also has a kill switch that allows users to immediately stop the system if required.

