Perplexity's Aravind Srinivas unveils Google Earth flight and drive simulator

React Vite CesiumJS Mapbox power simulator

The tech behind it uses React, Vite, CesiumJS, and Three.js for smooth 3-D visuals, plus Google's 3-D Map Tiles API and Mapbox for search and place selection.

Early users say flying feels pretty stable already, but driving could use a bit more polish, especially when it comes to movement and physics.

Overall, it's a promising look at how AI can make building interactive apps way easier (and maybe more fun) in the future.