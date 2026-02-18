Personal AI agents for every Indian — no specific target year was given: MIT's Raskar
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, MIT's Ramesh Raskar shared his vision: a personal AI agent for every Indian, designed to make daily life easier for everyone—whether you're in a city or a village.
Imagine an elderly woman from Bihar using her AI to book travel and manage meals during big events like Kumbh Mela, all on her own.
'Agent Zero' AIs
These "Agent Zero" AIs would run on decentralized platforms like Dooth and ONDC, handling things like booking vendors or finding services automatically.
Raskar believes this approach could unlock huge economic potential by making tech useful beyond just the usual sectors.
Two futures
Raskar sees two possible futures: one where a few companies control everything (not great), and another where billions of micro-AIs help people create and innovate.
He says giving people ownership—through things like unique names and certifications for their AIs—could let India lead the way in fair, creative tech.