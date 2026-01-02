These AI glasses can see, hear and remember your life

A California-based start-up has announced an innovative pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses, dubbed Pickle 1. The new device is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and runs on a proprietary operating system called Pickle OS. Unlike other smart glasses, the Pickle 1 is designed to remember everything you see and do, making it a unique addition to the tech market.

Operating system Pickle OS: A unique feature of Pickle 1 Pickle 1's unique feature is its operating system, Pickle OS. The company claims this system "seamlessly collects your context from every source, every day and organizes as a single cluster." It also boasts of having "infinite memory," allowing it to recall things you saw and heard when needed. This capability sets the Pickle 1 apart from other smart glasses in the market.

User interaction Pickle 1's interactive features and user authentication The AR glasses come with a range of interactive avatars that can talk to users. It also has a built-in fingerprint scanner on the side of its frame for added security. Unlike other AI-powered smart glasses that require users to ask questions, Pickle 1 anticipates the wearer's actions in real time. It can even help book rides, read messages, make reservations, and shop online.

Tech specs Pickle 1's performance and privacy features Weighing just 68gm, the Pickle 1 comes with a full-color display and ultra-fast computing capabilities. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with a battery life of up to 12 hours. On the privacy front, Pickle OS encrypts data by default and decrypts it "only inside a hardware-isolated enclave." The company also ensures that user data is not retained or used for training purposes when interacting with third-party applications.