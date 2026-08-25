Piston V Kickstarter mini PC runs Windows, Bazzite and SteamOS

Despite being under 6-inch tall, the Piston V packs serious power with an AMD Zen 5 CPU, RDNA 3.5 GPU, and up to 64GB RAM, plus tons of storage options.

It can be had for as little as $559 and it's roughly half the price of a $1,049 Steam Machine's worth of hardware and then some.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide starting December 2026.