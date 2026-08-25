Piston V Kickstarter mini PC runs Windows, Bazzite and SteamOS
Technology
The Piston V is a super portable mini PC being crowdfunded on Kickstarter.
With its 4-inch touchscreen, you can easily switch between Windows for work and Bazzite for gaming, or even install SteamOS to access some 18,000 compatible titles.
It's built for both productivity and play. No need to choose.
AMD Zen-5 RDNA-3.5 mini PC $559
Despite being under 6-inch tall, the Piston V packs serious power with an AMD Zen 5 CPU, RDNA 3.5 GPU, and up to 64GB RAM, plus tons of storage options.
It can be had for as little as $559 and it's roughly half the price of a $1,049 Steam Machine's worth of hardware and then some.
If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide starting December 2026.