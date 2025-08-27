LOADING...
Indian start-ups Pixxel, Dhruva Space launch satellites aboard SpaceX rocket
By Mudit Dube
Aug 27, 2025
12:32 pm
What's the story

Bengaluru-based start-up Pixxel Space and Hyderabad's Dhruva Space have successfully launched their satellites on Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. The launch took place earlier today. This historic event marks the first commercial mission for Dhruva Space and adds to Pixxel's growing constellation of hyperspectral satellites.

Satellite innovation

Pixxel has now deployed six Firefly satellites into orbit

Pixxel, co-founded by Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, is known for its cutting-edge hyperspectral satellites that help accurately monitor changes in Earth's ecosystems. With this launch, Pixxel has now deployed six Firefly satellites into orbit. Each satellite can capture over 135 spectral bands at a 5-meter resolution across a 40-kilometer swath. Dhruva Space, co-founded by Sanjay Nekkanti, Krishna Teja Penamakuru, Abhay Egoor, and Chaitanya Dora Supureddy, develops satellite infrastructure and ground stations.

Expansion strategy

Future plans and funding

Pixxel is now gearing up to launch its next set of satellites, called "Honeybees." These will work in tandem with the Fireflies for broader spectrum ranges and faster revisit times. The company has raised $95 million so far from investors like Google, Lightspeed, and Glade Brook Capital. Meanwhile, Dhruva Space has secured $15 million in funding from Indian Angel Network Alpha Fund and Blue Ashva Capital.