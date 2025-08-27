YouTube's 'Hype' feature goes global, boosts emerging creators worldwide

YouTube has launched its innovative "Hype" feature globally, aimed at helping smaller creators gain visibility. The feature was first unveiled at Google's 'Made on YouTube' event in 2024. It is represented by a dedicated button below the existing "like" button and is available for videos from creators with less than 500,000 subscribers.

Global reach Hype up to 3 videos a week The "Hype" feature is now live in 39 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, Korea, Indonesia and India. It lets viewers hype up to three videos a week for their favorite creators. This process gives the video points and helps it gain traction on a new ranked leaderboard that YouTube users can find in the Explore menu.

Fair play Bigger boost for smaller creators To ensure fair play, YouTube has said it will give a bigger boost to smaller creators. This means that if a creator has fewer subscribers, they will get a bigger bonus when fans hype their video. Videos that have received this fan boost will display a "hyped" badge and users can filter their Home feed on YouTube to see only videos with the new "hyped" category.