Astronomers discover a new fast radio burst source

The bursts showed unique patterns—like strong linear and circular polarization—that point to powerful magnetic fields near the source. This fits the idea that magnetars (super-magnetic neutron stars) are causing these signals, with local plasma shaping how we detect them.

FRB help scientists trace hidden matter between galaxies

FRB 20240619D acts a lot like other famous repeaters and helps scientists trace hidden matter between galaxies.

By studying how these signals travel through space, researchers can map out parts of the universe we usually can't see—pretty cool for anyone curious about what's really out there!