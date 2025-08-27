Is there a new planet in our solar system?

Researchers noticed a strange 'warp' in the Kuiper belt (that's a ring of icy objects beyond Neptune), which might be caused by Planet Y's gravity. Their findings, accepted for publication in The Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggest something big is tugging at these distant orbits—though other explanations, like past close encounters with other stars, aren't ruled out yet.

We might spot Planet Y in the next decade

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory will soon scan this far-off region as part of its Legacy Survey of Space and Time.

If Planet Y is real, we may actually see it—or at least its effects—within the next decade.

Confirming it would mean our solar system still has surprises left from its wild early days.