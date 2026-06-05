PlayStation DualSense controller discounted to $59 ahead of Prime Day
Technology
The PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller is now just $59 (down from $80) thanks to a 26% discount, including the Chroma Indigo color and for a limited time.
Ahead of Prime Day, this is a solid chance for gamers to grab a top-tier controller at a sweet price before it's gone.
DualSense haptics adaptive triggers and compatibility
The DualSense packs immersive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for more realistic gameplay, plus it's comfy to hold and has headset support for chatting.
It works not only with PS5 but also with PC, Mac, and mobile devices, so you can level up your setup no matter how you play.