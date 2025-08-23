Next Article
Poll: 71% Americans fear losing jobs to AI
A new August 2025 poll shows most Americans are uneasy about how AI might shake up work and society.
Out of 4,400 adults surveyed, 71% said they're worried about losing jobs to AI.
Many are also concerned about things getting out of control (67%) or even harming humanity (47%).
People want accountability as lawmakers figure out how to keep AI in check
Beyond job fears, folks are anxious about deepfakes, disinformation, and the huge energy use tied to AI.
Over half of Californians feel more worried than excited about these advances, and nearly six in 10 think the benefits mostly go to the wealthy and big corporations.
In California specifically, 70% want strong regulations on AI companies—TechEquity's CEO Catherine Bracy summed it up: people want accountability as lawmakers figure out how to keep AI in check.