Poll: 71% Americans fear losing jobs to AI

People want accountability as lawmakers figure out how to keep AI in check

Beyond job fears, folks are anxious about deepfakes, disinformation, and the huge energy use tied to AI.

Over half of Californians feel more worried than excited about these advances, and nearly six in 10 think the benefits mostly go to the wealthy and big corporations.

In California specifically, 70% want strong regulations on AI companies—TechEquity's CEO Catherine Bracy summed it up: people want accountability as lawmakers figure out how to keep AI in check.