Rare 'Planet parade' to grace sky tomorrow: How to watch
Early on August 24, you'll get a rare chance to see six planets lined up in the pre-dawn sky.
Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury will be visible with just your eyes, while Uranus and Neptune need binoculars or a telescope.
This "Planet Parade" is a cool reminder of how our solar system comes together now and then.
Best time, direction, and what to look for
Set your alarm for about an hour before sunrise for the best view.
Look east to spot bright Venus and Jupiter about 12 degrees apart.
Saturn will be fading in the west-southwest as dawn arrives.
Mercury is trickier—look low on the eastern horizon about 45 minutes before sunrise, ideally with binoculars if you have them.
Other things to see in the sky
Nearby stars like Castor and Pollux (Gemini) and Betelgeuse (Orion) add extra sparkle to the scene.
Heads up: Mercury disappears into sunlight after August 26, so this lineup won't last long.
If you miss it, your next shot at a big Planet Parade is October 2028!