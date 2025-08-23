Rare 'Planet parade' to grace sky tomorrow: How to watch Technology Aug 23, 2025

Early on August 24, you'll get a rare chance to see six planets lined up in the pre-dawn sky.

Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury will be visible with just your eyes, while Uranus and Neptune need binoculars or a telescope.

This "Planet Parade" is a cool reminder of how our solar system comes together now and then.