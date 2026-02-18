Pratyush Kumar: The AI visionary building India's own ChatGPT

Pratyush Kumar is shaking up India's AI scene. As co-founder of Sarvam AI, he's leading the charge to build powerful language models tailored for India. The government picked his startup to develop the country's first sovereign large language model as part of the IndiaAI Mission.

Kumar's impressive background and experience Kumar holds a Ph.D. from ETH Zurich and a B.Tech from IIT Bombay.

He's worked at Microsoft Research and IBM Research, taught at IIT Madras, and started projects like AI4Bharat (for Indian language tech) and PadhAI (affordable online learning).

Sarvam AI's mission and achievements Sarvam AI is focused on making advanced tech accessible in Indian languages—a challenge global giants have struggled with.

Their Sarvam Vision tool beat out Gemini 3 Pro and ChatGPT on Indian-language OCR tasks, while Bulbul V3 already offers text-to-speech in 11 languages (with plans for more).