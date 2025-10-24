Next Article
Prime Video India adds NBA League Pass: How to subscribe
Technology
Prime Video India just dropped NBA League Pass as an add-on, making it super easy to stream over 1,000 NBA games a season—including regular games, Playoffs, Finals, and the All-Star Game—all in one place for the first time.
Choose from 3 different subscription options
You've got options:
League Pass is ₹219/month for one device,
Premium is ₹329/month for up to three devices plus offline viewing and in-arena feeds,
and Team Pass is ₹199/month if you only want to follow your favorite team.
What's included in the League Pass?
Thanks to an 11-year global deal that kicked off in 2025, Prime Video is now a primary distributor for NBA League Pass in India, with indications it may become the exclusive provider.
Expect 67 regular-season NBA games live each year, select and some exclusive Playoffs coverage.