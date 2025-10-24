EU displeased with Meta, this time over content reporting laws

The European Commission has accused Meta's social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram , of violating EU law. The commission's preliminary finding states that the two platforms do not offer users simple ways to report illegal content, such as child sexual abuse material and terrorist content. The commission said that Meta had made the reporting process unnecessarily complicated for users.

Deceptive design 'Dark patterns' in reporting mechanism The European Commission also accused Meta of employing deceptive design, or "dark patterns," in its reporting mechanism. This was said to be potentially "confusing and dissuading" for users trying to report illegal content. The commission's finding suggests that these practices could render Meta's mechanisms for flagging and removing illegal content ineffective, thereby breaching the company's obligations under the EU-wide Digital Services Act (DSA).

Denial Meta disagrees with DSA breach suggestion In response to the allegations, a Meta spokesperson said they disagree with any suggestion of DSA breach. The spokesperson added that they are still negotiating with the European Commission on these matters. "In the European Union, we have introduced changes to our content reporting options, appeals process, and data access tools since the DSA came into force, and are confident that these solutions match what is required under the law in the EU," said a Meta representative.