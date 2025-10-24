Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS to pass near Earth in December

Scientists are gearing up to study the object

As 3I/ATLAS swings closest to the sun on October 29 and then passes near Earth on December 19, 2025, it's showing off some unusual features like a strange sunward jet and a unique orbit.

The International Asteroid Warning Network is leading the charge to track its path and analyze its gasses for anything out of the ordinary.

No danger here—just a cool chance for scientists (and the rest of us) to learn more about mysterious visitors from beyond our solar system.