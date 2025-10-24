Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS to pass near Earth in December
A rare interstellar object called 3I/ATLAS (C/2025 N1) is zipping through our solar system, and scientists worldwide are gearing up to study it between November 27, 2025, and January 27, 2026.
Unlike typical comets or asteroids, 3I/ATLAS stands out for being faster and heavier.
Astrophysicist Avi Loeb even floated the idea that it could hold signs of alien technology.
Scientists are gearing up to study the object
As 3I/ATLAS swings closest to the sun on October 29 and then passes near Earth on December 19, 2025, it's showing off some unusual features like a strange sunward jet and a unique orbit.
The International Asteroid Warning Network is leading the charge to track its path and analyze its gasses for anything out of the ordinary.
No danger here—just a cool chance for scientists (and the rest of us) to learn more about mysterious visitors from beyond our solar system.