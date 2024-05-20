Next Article

If passed, the legislation would require Pentagon to declassify its UAP documents in 270 days

New US legislation seeks declassification of UFO documents

May 20, 2024

What's the story Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett has proposed a new law, the "UAP Transparency Act," aimed at mandating the declassification of all government documents related to unidentified aerial/anomalous phenomena, or UFOs. The proposal comes amid increasing public curiosity about UFOs and enjoys support from a group of Congress members. Burchett, known for his belief in extraterrestrials, stated to Fox News: "They spend all this time telling us they don't exist, then release the files."

Transparency push

Burchett's stance on UFOs and the proposed legislation

Burchett has consistently advocated for greater transparency regarding the government's knowledge of UFOs. He has even suggested that "UFOs were in the Bible," referencing the book of Ezekiel as proof. The proposed legislation, co-sponsored by Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), and Eric Burlison (R-MO), is not solely about "finding little green men or flying saucers," but about compelling federal agencies to be open with Americans, according to Burchett.

Declassification deadline

Bill's potential impact on Pentagon's UFO documents

If the proposed legislation is passed, it would necessitate Pentagon to declassify all its UAP documents within 270 days. This push for declassification stems from Burchett's belief in long-standing government cover-up concerning its knowledge and utilization of UFO technology. Last year, Burchett and his co-sponsors requested more information about allegations that the government had retrieved and reverse-engineered alien technology, inspired by whistleblower David Grusch's testimony. This year, Pentagon's UFO office released a 63-page document stating it had no such records.