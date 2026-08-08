Proposed bill seeks to restrict under-13 from making social-media accounts

The SHIELD Bill also calls for mandatory age-verification systems on platforms used by minors.

It seeks to introduce parental-control dashboards for guardians to monitor children's online activities, manage privacy settings, and restrict screen time.

The bill also seeks to protect children from exposure to pornography, gambling, violent or extremist material, and drug-related content.

Violating platforms could face penalties of up to ₹10 crore.

Repeated violations could lead to temporary suspension or blocking of services under Section 69A of IT Act.