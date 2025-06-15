This new app lets citizens report traffic violations in Pune
What's the story
The Pune Traffic Police has unveiled a new mobile application, the 'PTP Traffic Cop App.'
It will help citizens report road rule violations and blockages from their smartphones, while keeping their identity anonymous.
The app was launched by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday. It aims to enhance communication between the public and police for better traffic management in the city.
Features
Report various traffic violations
The app, developed with the assistance of private software engineers Nitin Kane and Nitin Vaidya, allows users to report offenses like illegal parking, riding on footpaths, phone use while driving, triple-seat riding, tinted glass use, and wrong-side driving.
Users can also report accidents, vehicle breakdowns, potholes, traffic jams, road damage, waterlogging, oil spillages, fallen trees, and deserted vehicles using the app.
The police have urged users to upload clear photos showing violations along with vehicle registration numbers for effective action.
Response time
Action will be taken within 48 hours
Once a violation is reported, the police will verify it and take action within 48 hours.
The identity of the complainants will be kept confidential to encourage more people to use the app.
This initiative by Pune Traffic Police comes as part of their efforts to improve traffic management in the city and tackle issues like accidents, congestion, and pollution caused by violators.
Goal
Bridging gap between traffic branch and public
Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Manoj Patil said this app will help bridge the gap between the traffic branch and the public.He emphasized that one of the main reasons for daily issues like accidents, congestion, and pollution is a lack of action against violators.
The new app is part of an effort by Pune police to instill traffic discipline by providing real-time information about surrounding areas while driving.