Qualcomm, GX Group partner to develop India-made Wi-Fi 7 routers 

Broadband equipment manufacturer GX Group has announced a partnership with US-based chip giant Qualcomm . The two companies will develop and manufacture AI-enhanced Wi-Fi 7 routers in India . The collaboration is aimed at bolstering India's position as a global hub for broadband innovation. The new solutions are expected to provide improved connectivity and create new revenue opportunities on a global scale.

Product launch GX Group's Wi-Fi 7 platform GX Group, a beneficiary of the telecom production-linked incentive scheme, recently launched its made-in-India Wi-Fi 7 broadband platform. The launch was officiated by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. This move marks a major milestone in India's journey toward becoming a global leader in broadband technology and innovation.

Technological advancement India's role in global broadband innovation Sambit Swain, Director for Global Account Sales at GX Group, hailed India's opening of the lower 6GHz band as a major step toward becoming a global broadband innovation hub. He emphasized that this move strengthens domestic connectivity and India's role in creating resilient technology supply chains. Swain also highlighted that their AI-powered Wi-Fi 7 Gateway solutions combine performance with scalable manufacturing, to improve subscriber experience and unlock new revenue opportunities globally.

