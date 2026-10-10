Qualcomm showcases AI fashion mirror at India Mobile Congress 2026
Technology
At India Mobile Congress 2026, Qualcomm showed off a smart mirror that uses AI to give you personalized fashion tips right as you get ready.
Powered by its Neural Processing Unit, this mirror brings open-weight AI model into your daily routine: think style suggestions tailored just for you.
Developer demo of open-weight on-device AI
Beyond helping you pick an outfit, the smart mirror is also a hands-on example for developers curious about building with on-device AI.
It shows how open-weight models can be used to create smarter, more personal tech experiences, hinting at even bigger things ahead for everyday AI.