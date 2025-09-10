Next Article
Qualcomm's Quick Charge 5+ promises faster charging without overheating
Qualcomm just dropped Quick Charge 5+, their latest charging tech that promises super-fast speeds without overheating your phone.
Building on the 2020 version, this upgrade keeps things cool while still delivering over 100W of power—so you can juice up quickly and help extend battery life.
Quick Charge 5+ works with older devices
Quick Charge 5+ automatically adjusts power to match your device, helping save energy and extend battery life—even during heavy use.
It works with older Quick Charge devices (all the way back to 2.0) and even non-Qualcomm gadgets, so you don't need to swap out all your stuff.
Expect new phones with this feature at the Snapdragon Summit in September 2025, with accessories rolling out later this year for a smoother, safer charging experience.