Qualcomm's Quick Charge 5+ promises faster charging without overheating

Quick Charge 5+ works with older devices

Quick Charge 5+ automatically adjusts power to match your device, helping save energy and extend battery life—even during heavy use.

It works with older Quick Charge devices (all the way back to 2.0) and even non-Qualcomm gadgets, so you don't need to swap out all your stuff.

Expect new phones with this feature at the Snapdragon Summit in September 2025, with accessories rolling out later this year for a smoother, safer charging experience.