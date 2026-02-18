Ramco Systems launches Chia, an AI platform for business support tasks
Technology
Ramco Systems just dropped Chia, their new conversational AI platform built to help businesses handle support tasks faster and with less manual work.
It's all about making customer service smoother by connecting different systems behind the scenes.
Chia empowers teams to create AI agents in plain English
Chia lets teams set up AI agents using plain English—no coding or tech expertise needed.
You can automate things like refunds or booking checks without calling in engineers.
For Ramco, this launch is a big step toward making all their tools smarter and more efficient, showing they're serious about using AI to boost both business operations and customer experience.