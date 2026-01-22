Rare 6-planet alignment to grace sky in 2026
Mark your calendars for February 28, 2026—a rare line-up of Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will light up the western sky about an hour after sunset.
This cosmic parade is visible from locations with a clear western horizon and favorable local conditions.
How (and when) to catch the show
Your best shot at seeing all six planets together is on February 28 about an hour after sunset.
Find a spot with an open view of the western horizon and as little city light as possible.
Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn can be seen with your eyes alone; Uranus and Neptune need binoculars or a telescope.
Fun fact: It's all an illusion
The planets only look lined up from our viewpoint—they're actually spread out in space.