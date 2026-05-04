Rare comet to light up southern skies after 170,000 years

A rare celestial event is set to take place as the C/2025 R3 PanSTARRS comet makes its way through the southern hemisphere. The blue-green orb and its smudgy tail will be visible over the next two weeks, giving stargazers a unique opportunity to witness it before it disappears for another 170,000 years. The comet was discovered in 2025 and is a long-period comet that takes roughly 170,000 years to orbit the sun.

Celestial path What is C/2025 R3 PanSTARRS C/2025 R3 PanSTARRS hails from the Oort Cloud, a huge shell of icy comet-like objects at the farthest reaches of our solar system. It was first spotted in 2025 and had been traveling through the northern hemisphere after "swung around the sun." Now, it can be seen in southern skies, giving viewers a rare chance to glimpse this celestial body before it disappears for another 170,000 years.

Stargazing advice Optimal viewing conditions The comet will slowly fade over the next two weeks, so stargazers in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and the Pacific are advised to catch it as soon as possible. It won't be visible to the naked eye, but can be spotted with binoculars or a telescope. A clear view of the western horizon just after sunset is recommended for optimal viewing conditions.

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