Rare four-planet parade visible in India this weekend

Skywatchers are in for a rare celestial treat as four planets—Mercury, Mars , Saturn and Neptune—will align in the pre-dawn sky. The phenomenon will be visible until April 23, with the best viewing window likely between April 18 and April 20. During this time, the planets will appear clustered together in the eastern sky before sunrise.

Astronomical phenomenon What is a planetary alignment? A planetary alignment occurs when several planets appear to be closely grouped in the same region of the sky from Earth's perspective. However, this is just an optical illusion created by their orbits around the Sun on a nearly flat plane (or ecliptic). In reality, these celestial bodies are millions of kilometers apart.

Viewing tips How to view the planets? The best time to view the alignment in India will be about 30 minutes before sunrise, roughly between 5:00am and 5:45am IST, depending on your location. Viewers are advised to look toward the eastern horizon and choose a spot away from tall buildings and city lights for an unobstructed view. The planets will be visible at different heights above the horizon, forming a line-like pattern.

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