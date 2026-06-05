Rare Venus Jupiter Mercury alignment scheduled for evening June 9

Venus shines brightest all month

Venus will shine brightest all month and stay visible past 11pm while Jupiter slowly dips out of view by early July.

Mercury, usually tough to spot, will hang below them until June 22. Plus, the Gemini stars Pollux and Castor will add extra sparkle.

For an extra wow factor, a thin crescent moon joins the lineup on June 16-17, passing right by the planets for an unforgettable show.

Don't miss it!