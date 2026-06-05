Rare Venus Jupiter Mercury alignment scheduled for evening June 9
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers: June 2026 is bringing a rare treat!
Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury will line up in the evening sky on June 9, with Venus and Jupiter appearing super close together.
This kind of planetary meetup won't happen again until 2085, so it's a big deal if you're into stargazing or just want to catch something cool.
Venus shines brightest all month
Venus will shine brightest all month and stay visible past 11pm while Jupiter slowly dips out of view by early July.
Mercury, usually tough to spot, will hang below them until June 22. Plus, the Gemini stars Pollux and Castor will add extra sparkle.
For an extra wow factor, a thin crescent moon joins the lineup on June 16-17, passing right by the planets for an unforgettable show.
Don't miss it!