You can now collect payments in OpenAI's Codex via Razorpay

Razorpay, a leading Indian payment gateway provider, has partnered with OpenAI to integrate its payment solutions into Codex. The integration will allow developers to set up payments in their apps in less than five minutes. By enabling Razorpay's MCP Server within Codex, developers can instruct the AI to build an app and automatically configure payment collection through Razorpay, without any manual setup of the payment infrastructure.

Seamless process Streamlining app development and payment integration The new integration will streamline the app development and payment integration process. For instance, a developer could ask Codex to, "Build me an AI-powered fitness coaching app and help me collect payments via Razorpay." In response, Codex would create the app and automatically configure Razorpay's payment gateway for transactions and checkout flows.

AI integration Razorpay's capabilities now available on ChatGPT Along with Codex, Razorpay is also extending its payment management capabilities to ChatGPT. Businesses can now install the Razorpay app from ChatGPT's app directory and manage payments through conversational prompts. This includes matching transactions with bank statements, tracking refunds, or checking settlements. Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and MD of Razorpay said they want to make it as easy for developers to earn as it is for them to build.

Advertisement