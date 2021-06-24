Realme Narzo 30 series, Smart TV, and Buds Q2 launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 01:32 pm

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G smartphones launched in India

Realme has launched its latest Narzo 30 series of smartphones in India, alongside the Smart TV Full-HD and Buds Q2. The smartphones come in both 4G and 5G models, and start at Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. They offer a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handsets bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. They are offered in Racing Silver and Racing Blue color options.

Information

They are equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, they have a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.

Internals

They boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 and MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, respectively, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The 4G model offers 30W fast-charging support, whereas the 5G version supports 15W fast-charging.

Twitter Post

Narzo 30 5G boasts of dynamic RAM expansion technology

The #realmeNarzo305G has a dynamic RAM expansion technology that allows Young Players to enjoy up to 8GB experience with 6GB hardware by converting ROM to RAM.

From running multiple applications or switching in the background, the experience is much smoother.#Narzobyrealme pic.twitter.com/WoHuOZF62I — realme (@realmeIndia) June 24, 2021

Pocket-pinch

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB version. The Narzo 30 5G costs Rs. 15,999 for the solo 6GB/128GB variant. The Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G will go on their first sale starting June 29 and June 30, respectively, via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Smart TV

Realme Smart TV Full-HD will cost you Rs. 18,999

First sale on June 29 via Flipkart

Realme has also launched its latest 'Smart TV Full-HD' television. It flaunts a thin body, slim side bezels, and 24W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. The television bears a 32-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display and offers Chroma Boost Picture Engine. It boots Android TV OS and provides support for built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and OTT platforms like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Information

It draws power from a MediaTek chipset

The Realme Smart TV Full-HD is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It is equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and supports Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

Wireless earbuds

Realme Buds Q2 are priced at Rs. 2,499

Realme Buds Q2 will be available from June 30 via Amazon

Realme Buds Q2 has a in-ear design with IPX5 water resistance. It features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver, and touch controls. It packs a dedicated R2 audio processing chipset and provides up to 28 hours of total playtime with ANC off and up to 20 hours with ANC on. The earbuds are offered in Calm Gray and Active colors.