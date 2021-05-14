Realme Narzo 30 to feature a 48MP triple rear camera

May 14, 2021

Realme is gearing up to launch the Narzo 30 smartphone in Malaysia on May 18. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the handset will come with a 48MP triple rear camera system. Previous reports and leaks have already revealed that it will have a 90Hz screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will come in two color variants

The Realme Narzo 30 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in two color options.

Information

A 16MP selfie camera is expected

The Realme Narzo 30 will sport a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone will boot Android 11

The Realme Narzo 30 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Narzo 30: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Narzo 30 phone at the May 18 launch event. However, considering the leaked specifications, it is expected to cost around Rs. 10,000.