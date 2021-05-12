Realme Narzo 30 to feature a 90Hz display

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 12, 2021, 08:20 pm

Realme Narzo 30's 90Hz screen confirmed

Realme is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone, called the Narzo 30 on May 18. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the handset will come with a 90Hz screen. A recent teaser by the tech giant had revealed that Narzo 30 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

A Full-HD+ LCD screen is expected

The Realme Narzo 30 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it shall pack a triple camera module. The device will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Information

There will be a 48MP main camera

The upcoming Narzo 30 will reportedly sport a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

It will be backed by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset

The Realme Narzo 30 is rumored to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Narzo 30: Pricing

The official pricing information of the Realme Narzo 30 will be announced at the time of launch on May 18. However, given the specifications, it is tipped to cost around Rs. 10,000.