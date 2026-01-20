Realme readies 10,000mAh battery smartphone for India
What's the story
Realme is set to launch its new smartphone, the Realme P4 Power, in India on January 29. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the company's official website. The highlight of this upcoming phone is its massive 10,001mAh Titan Battery—the first of its kind to be mass-produced in a commercial smartphone.
Design details
Realme P4 Power's design and color options
The Realme P4 Power will come in three TransView colors: TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue. The "Trans" branding stands for transparency and transformation, targeting Gen Z users directly. The phone also features a new TransView Design that highlights technology with circuit-inspired patterns on the upper crystal panel and exposed screw details for an industrial look.
Battery capabilities
Realme P4 Power's battery performance and safety features
The Titan Battery of the Realme P4 Power is said to offer up to 32.5 hours of video streaming on a single charge. The phone also supports advanced battery health and safety technologies for reliable long-term performance. Despite its massive capacity, Realme has managed to keep the phone lightweight at around 219gm, ensuring a balance between endurance and everyday usability.
Tech specs
Realme P4 Power's display and camera specifications
The Realme P4 Power will sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, and dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip. The phone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and another auxiliary sensor. For selfies, it will have a 16MP front-facing camera.
Software details
Realme P4 Power's software and pricing information
The Realme P4 Power will run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and is expected to get three major Android updates and four years of security patches. The phone may also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Pricing details suggest a box price of ₹37,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, though the final retail price is likely to be lower.