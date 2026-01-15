Realme's 10,000mAh battery phone could launch in India this month
What's the story
Realme is gearing up to launch a smartphone with an industry-leading 10,000mAh battery in India. The device was first showcased in May last year but has yet to launch, even in the company's home market. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the phone (model number RMX5107) has already received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification on December 22 and is slated to debut in January 2026.
Design and features
Is it a glimpse of the future?
The upcoming Realme smartphone is expected to be a part of the P series lineup, targeting mid-range consumers. The device will be only 8.5mm thick and weigh just over 200gm. It will also feature an ultra-high silicon content anode battery with a silicon ratio of 10% and energy density of 887Wh/L.
Tech specs
Realme's innovative battery technology and design
Realme has confirmed that its 10,000mAh battery phone will use an ultra-high silicon content anode battery with a 10% silicon ratio and an energy density of 887Wh/L. The company is also employing a "Mini Diamond Architecture" for the phone's internals to accommodate the large battery. The device will also feature the world's narrowest mainboard at just 23.4mm.
Market impact
A potential game-changer
If launched, Realme could be the first smartphone maker to launch a 10,000mAh battery phone in India. The move would mark a major step forward in the mid-range segment, as other smartphone makers continue working on high-capacity batteries. In a related development, OnePlus is said to be working on the Nord 6 series with a massive 9,000mAh battery.