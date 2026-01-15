Realme's 10,000mAh battery phone could launch in India this month

Realme is gearing up to launch a smartphone with an industry-leading 10,000mAh battery in India. The device was first showcased in May last year but has yet to launch, even in the company's home market. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the phone (model number RMX5107) has already received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification on December 22 and is slated to debut in January 2026.

Design and features Is it a glimpse of the future? The upcoming Realme smartphone is expected to be a part of the P series lineup, targeting mid-range consumers. The device will be only 8.5mm thick and weigh just over 200gm. It will also feature an ultra-high silicon content anode battery with a silicon ratio of 10% and energy density of 887Wh/L.

Tech specs Realme's innovative battery technology and design Realme has confirmed that its 10,000mAh battery phone will use an ultra-high silicon content anode battery with a 10% silicon ratio and an energy density of 887Wh/L. The company is also employing a "Mini Diamond Architecture" for the phone's internals to accommodate the large battery. The device will also feature the world's narrowest mainboard at just 23.4mm.

