Astronomers spot mysterious cosmic explosion active for 27 days

GRB 220706A is particularly interesting because its central engine remains a mystery.

"In a nutshell, GRB 220706A is an extremely late X-ray flare. X-ray flaring is common following GRBs, but previously it has always come within the first few days after we detect the burst," said study team member Benjamin Gompertz from the University of Birmingham.

The late flaring suggests an active process, which is unprecedented in known cosmic explosions.