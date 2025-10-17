Record CO2 levels threaten crops, homes: What to know
Earth just hit a new record: CO2 in our atmosphere reached 422.8 parts per million in 2024—the biggest jump since 1957.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says this spike is due to burning fossil fuels, massive wildfires, and weakened natural systems like forests and oceans.
Methane and nitrous oxide, two other heat-trapping gasses, are also at all-time highs.
WMO warns of heatwaves, floods, rising seas
More CO2 means more global warming, making it harder for nature to absorb these gasses.
WMO scientist Oksana Tarasova explained that warming is even causing places like the Arctic tundra to release CO2 instead of storing it.
WMO's Ko Barrett pointed out that this leads to more heatwaves, floods, and rising seas, threatening crops and houses.
Experts say cutting emissions now is crucial.