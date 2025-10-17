Record CO2 levels threaten crops, homes: What to know

WMO warns of heatwaves, floods, rising seas

More CO2 means more global warming, making it harder for nature to absorb these gasses.

WMO scientist Oksana Tarasova explained that warming is even causing places like the Arctic tundra to release CO2 instead of storing it.

WMO's Ko Barrett pointed out that this leads to more heatwaves, floods, and rising seas, threatening crops and houses.

Experts say cutting emissions now is crucial.