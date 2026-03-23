AI won't kill entry-level jobs: Reddit CEO

Steve Huffman, the co-founder and CEO of Reddit , has said that artificial intelligence (AI) will not have a negative impact on entry-level jobs for new graduates. He made the statement during a podcast interview with Molly O'Shea. Huffman also expressed his belief that AI can boost engineer productivity by as much as 100%.

Personal insight AI's impact on Huffman's work Huffman shared his own experience as a programmer and how the introduction of new AI models in December had changed his work routine. He said, "I haven't read, let alone written a line of code since December." However, he also noted that despite this change, his productivity has increased significantly.

Code production The AI effect at Reddit Huffman further explained how AI is changing the way they work at Reddit. He said, "Our bottleneck at Reddit right now is actually code review because we can produce so much code, but we got to review it and deploy it." This shows the impact of AI on increasing code production speed within the company.

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Job security More productivity, not less headcount When asked if AI's productivity would lead to headcount reduction at Reddit, Huffman said it wouldn't. He explained that while AI makes engineers more productive, it doesn't mean they'll be doing less work. Instead, he said, "we'll just build more stuff. We have a lot of work to do." This indicates that instead of reducing numbers due to increased efficiency from AI tools, Reddit may actually expand its teams and projects.

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