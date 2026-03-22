Reddit may soon require biometric verification to access platform

Reddit is considering the implementation of Face ID-style verification and other biometric technologies to ensure that its users are real humans, not bots. In a recent podcast appearance, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman discussed the idea of biometric verification for the platform. He said that the company is looking for ways to verify human presence without compromising user anonymity, which is a defining feature of Reddit.

Tech talk Exploring lightweight biometric solutions Huffman said Reddit is looking at "lightweight" verification technologies like Face ID, Touch ID, and passkeys. These systems are usually used for device authentication but can also confirm a real person's presence without revealing their identity. The CEO explained that this verification method could help Reddit tackle spam, bots, and automated accounts while maintaining user privacy expectations from the platform.

User privacy Huffman on Face ID, Touch ID Huffman emphasized that biometric authentication is one of the simplest ways to prove an account is being used by a human. He said tools like Face ID or fingerprint verification require physical interaction with a device, making them useful in confirming human presence. However, he also stressed that Reddit doesn't want to know who the user is, only that they are real.

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Anonymity assurance Keeping Reddit for humans, not bots The goal, Huffman said, is to keep Reddit a place for "humans talking to humans" without real-name verification. He clarified that the platform's promise to users has always been that it doesn't need their real name but ensures conversations are between real people and not automated systems. Any future verification feature would be designed with this principle in mind.

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