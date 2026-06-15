ChatGPT makes an excellent all-purpose tool for brainstorming and outlining story ideas

These AI tools can turn simple prompts into stories

By Vinita Jain 01:05 pm Jun 15, 202601:05 pm

What's the story

In 2026, AI-driven storytelling has come a long, long way. Tools such as Claude, ChatGPT, Sudowrite, and NovelAI turn basic prompts into well-crafted stories in an instant. These platforms tackle all elements of story writing, from character development to world-building. Beginning with a prompt such as 'a child finds a map that changes every night', the AI fleshes it out into a complete narrative. Here's how to use these tools for writing stories.