Reliance Jio showcases Giga MIMO, says 6G possible in 2030
Reliance Jio just shared at the India Mobile Congress 2026 that India could be among the first countries to roll out commercial 6G once global standards are finalized in 2030.
They showed off their own pre-6G tech and Giga MIMO Radio, making it clear they're ready for the next big leap in connectivity.
Jio plans 1,600 LEO satellites
Jio has showcased Giga MIMO Radio for 6G that it claims is India's first and a baseband unit that works with both 5G and future 6G networks.
They've already filed over 8,000 patents, including hundreds related to 6G, which shows they're serious about leading global tech standards.
Plus, with plans for roughly 1,600 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites and 23 ground stations for "Sovereign Satellite Connectivity," Jio wants to make sure fast internet reaches every corner of India.