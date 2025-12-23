Reliance launches India's first tele-robotic surgery program

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (HNRFH), Mumbai, has launched India's first tele-robotic surgery rogram. The pioneering initiative, in collaboration with the Dhirubhai Ambani Occupational Health (DAOH) & Community Medical Centre in Jamnagar, is powered by Reliance Jio . It aims to revolutionize remote surgical care across the country by allowing expert surgeons at HNRFH to perform and guide robotic-assisted surgeries remotely.

Healthcare access Program to bridge urban-rural healthcare gap The tele-robotic surgery rogram is designed to eliminate barriers that have long kept advanced surgical interventions out of reach for patients in distant geographies. By reducing the need for travel and ensuring timely access to expertise, this initiative would significantly reduce the urban-rural healthcare gap. The program will be particularly beneficial for patients in non-metro and remote regions of India.

Surgical success First tele-robotic surgery successfully conducted in Jamnagar The first tele-robotic surgery under this program was successfully conducted at the Community Medical Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The landmark achievement was led by the hospital's Director of Urology-Oncology and sets a new benchmark in India's telemedicine and robotic surgery landscape. A multidisciplinary team from HNRFH supported the procedure, reflecting a seamless model of technological integration and clinical teamwork.

Institutional commitment Tele-robotic surgery program showcases commitment to digital innovation At an institutional level, the tele-robotic surgery rogram highlights HNRFH's commitment to digital innovation and its mission of extending specialized care beyond metropolitan boundaries. It also embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, using an indigenously developed Indian robotic surgical system capable of real-time tele-transmission. The program also strengthens continuous mentoring and capacity-building for on-ground medical teams in Jamnagar and surrounding regions.