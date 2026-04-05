Dharmendra Pradhan bats for 'Mahakal Standard Time': Why it matters 

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has proposed that Ujjain, an ancient temple city in Madhya Pradesh , should be the new global center for time measurement. He suggested replacing Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) with Mahakal Standard Time (MST). "Ujjain is the place where the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer meet," he said at the International Conference Mahakala: The Master of Time.'

Historical perspective Pradhan emphasizes Ujjain's historical significance Pradhan emphasized Ujjain's historical importance as a center for astronomy as well as time calculation. He said modern artificial intelligence tools also recognize it as an original center of time calculation. "The time has come to logically establish 'Mahakal Standard Time' (MST) in place of 'Greenwich Mean Time' (GMT)," he said.

Spiritual science Spirituality and science intertwined in Ujjain Addressing the conference, Pradhan said that spirituality and science are intertwined in places like Ujjain. He cited a ritual at Mahakal Temple where water is poured over Lord Shiva as both a religious practice and scientific solution for summer heat and environmental management. "This demonstrates that our society has possessed a scientific understanding of time calculation," he said.

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