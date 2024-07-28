In short Simplifying... In short A recent study reveals that the artificial sweetener, sucralose, could potentially harm aquatic microorganisms.

The research found that sucralose exposure led to an increase in cyanobacteria in freshwater and a decrease in diatoms in both freshwater and brackish water, potentially disrupting natural ecosystems.

The research has been published in the journal Environmental Monitoring and Assessment

This artificial sweetener might be hurting aquatic microorganisms

By Akash Pandey 02:54 pm Jul 28, 2024

What's the story A study led by marine biologist Tracey Schafer from the University of Florida suggests that sucralose, an artificial sweetener found in many zero-calorie foods and drinks, could be damaging to microorganisms at the base of aquatic food chains. The research indicates that due to its complex molecular structure, sucralose is not easily broken down by the human body or many microorganisms. "There are a lot of questions about..whether it's something that could impact our microbial communities," Schafer stated.

Laboratory findings

Sucralose exposure alters microbial populations in aquatic ecosystems

The research team collected samples from both a freshwater as well as brackish water site in Marineland, Florida, and exposed them to various concentrations of sucralose in a laboratory setting. Over five days, measurements showed that cyanobacteria concentrations increased in freshwater when exposed to sucralose, and spiked then crashed in brackish water. Diatom populations reduced across both types of water after sucralose was added, with the effect more pronounced in the freshwater experiments.

Ecological consequences

Impact could be significant

Chemist Amelia Westmoreland from the University of Florida suggested that "the freshwater communities might be mistaking sucralose for a nutrient, for a sugar that they can use as food." The study indicated that natural ecosystems could be disrupted depending on how much sucralose enters the environment through wastewater treatment. Diatoms, crucial regulators of carbon and oxygen cycles, saw a decline which could significantly affect the entire food web. Cyanobacteria could possibly overwhelm everything else in the microbial community.

Future studies

Further research needed on long-term environmental effects

While artificial sweeteners like sucralose are considered safe in standard doses in food and drink, some studies indicate they can interfere with gut bacteria and also damage the DNA inside cells. Scientists are now focusing on understanding the long-term impacts on natural ecosystems. "I think this study was a good first step in starting to look at how sucralose could impact our aquatic communities, and hopefully it will drive more research forward," Schafer concluded.