New blood test could detect ovarian cancer in early stages

Researchers from the UK and US have developed a new blood test that could help detect ovarian cancer in its early stages. The innovative diagnostic tool could "significantly improve" outcomes for women suffering from this deadly disease. Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed late, making treatment more difficult. The new test could change that by offering a simpler and an alternative method of detection. Over 300,000 women (mostly aged over 50) are diagnosed with the disease each year worldwide.

Test mechanism How the blood test works The blood test works by looking for two different types of blood markers in people showing symptoms of ovarian cancer, such as pelvic pain and bloating. It then uses machine learning to identify patterns that are hard for humans to spot. This innovative approach could make diagnosing ovarian cancer earlier and with high accuracy, potentially improving upon current methods, which usually involve a combination of scans and biopsies.

Cancer markers Test detects what ovarian cancer sheds into bloodstream The blood test detects what ovarian cancer sheds into the bloodstream, even in its early stages. Cancer cells release fragments into the blood that carry tiny, fat-like molecules known as lipids, along with certain proteins. This combination of lipids and proteins are like a biological fingerprint for ovarian cancer, according to AOA Dx, which developed the test.

Test efficacy Test showed impressive results in clinical trials The blood test has shown impressive results in clinical trials. In samples from the University of Colorado, it detected ovarian cancer with 93% accuracy across all stages and 91% in early stages. Meanwhile, samples from the University of Manchester showed a slightly lower but still impressive 92% accuracy at all stages and 88% in early stages.