How to watch SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch NAOS satellite today
SpaceX is set for a big launch this Tuesday, August 26, 2025, sending Luxembourg's NAOS satellite into orbit from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Liftoff is planned for 2:53pm ET, and you can catch it live on SpaceX's stream just before launch.
More about today's mission
It's not just NAOS heading up—Falcon 9 will carry eight satellites in total.
There's Dhruva Space's LEAP-1 with AI tech, Planet's Pelican-3 and Pelican-4 for Earth imaging, Capella's Acadia-6 using radar, and Pixxel's FFLY series with hyperspectral cameras.
After liftoff, the rocket's first stage will return to Landing Zone-4 (its 27th landing!), marking SpaceX's 104th Falcon 9 mission this year and its 522nd overall since starting back in 2010.