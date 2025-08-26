How to watch SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch NAOS satellite today

More about today's mission

It's not just NAOS heading up—Falcon 9 will carry eight satellites in total.

There's Dhruva Space's LEAP-1 with AI tech, Planet's Pelican-3 and Pelican-4 for Earth imaging, Capella's Acadia-6 using radar, and Pixxel's FFLY series with hyperspectral cameras.

After liftoff, the rocket's first stage will return to Landing Zone-4 (its 27th landing!), marking SpaceX's 104th Falcon 9 mission this year and its 522nd overall since starting back in 2010.