Researchers Huber and Goldston flag DT fusion reactors plutonium-239 risk
A new study has flagged a surprising risk with deuterium-tritium (DT) fusion reactors: the same technology being explored for clean energy could also help produce nuclear weapons material.
Researchers Patrick Huber and Robert Goldston found that these reactors might be able to turn uranium-238 into plutonium-239, which is used in bombs.
Their findings were published this week in Physical Review Applied.
Antineutrino detectors to monitor plutonium production
To tackle the risk, the team suggests using antineutrino detectors, high-tech sensors that can spot hidden plutonium production without interfering with the reactor.
These detectors pick up signals that cannot be blocked, making it easier to catch any suspicious activity early on.
The researchers say more work is needed but stress that strong safeguards are essential as fusion energy moves forward.