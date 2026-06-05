Researchers Huber and Goldston flag DT fusion reactors plutonium-239 risk Technology Jun 05, 2026

A new study has flagged a surprising risk with deuterium-tritium (DT) fusion reactors: the same technology being explored for clean energy could also help produce nuclear weapons material.

Researchers Patrick Huber and Robert Goldston found that these reactors might be able to turn uranium-238 into plutonium-239, which is used in bombs.

Their findings were published this week in Physical Review Applied.