You might be throwing away 22K gold without realizing

A team of Swiss researchers has discovered a sustainable way to extract 22K gold from electronic waste. The innovative technique uses whey, a byproduct of the dairy industry, to recover valuable metal from discarded computer motherboards. The research was published in Advanced Materials journal and highlights the potential of e-waste as a source of precious metals like gold.

E-waste potential E-waste contains valuable metals like gold A joint study by the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) found that the world produced a record 62 million tons of e-waste in 2022. These discarded electronic devices contain valuable metals like gold, which is why motherboards are often expensive. Gold is used in their connectors and circuit paths due to its superior conductivity and resistance to corrosion.

Innovative method Gold recovery from discarded motherboards The ETH Zurich researchers confirmed in their study that they could recover 450mg of high-purity, 22-carat gold from just 20 old computer motherboards. The number can go larger if the amount of discarded motherboards is higher. The most surprising part of this research is the use of whey, a common liquid byproduct of the cheesemaking industry, to extract gold from e-waste.

Extraction process How whey is used to extract gold Traditionally considered a waste, whey proteins have been transformed by scientists into a highly efficient 'protein sponge' capable of restoring the gold from discarded electronic scrap like motherboards. The researchers denatured the whey proteins under high temperature and acid to create tiny fibers called amyloid fibrils. These nanometer-sized fibers were later freeze-dried to form a sponge that acts like a molecular magnet when placed in a solution of dissolved computer motherboards.

